Bharat Petroleum to set up ₹1.3L crore refinery in Andhra
What's the story
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has announced plans to set up a greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex at Ramayapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The project, which will cost an estimated ₹1.27 lakh crore, was approved by the state-owned company's board on Saturday. The development is subject to government and regulatory approvals.
Complex specifications
Proposed complex to have crude oil processing capacity of 9MMTPA
The proposed complex will be developed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of BPCL.
It will have a crude oil processing capacity of nine million metric tons per annum (MMTPA).
The facility will also include a 1.5 MMTPA mixed-feed ethylene cracker and downstream petrochemical units, bringing the total throughput to 10.5 MMTPA.
Project funding
Proposed equity infusion subject to approval from CCEA
The BPCL board has also approved an equity infusion of up to ₹44,330 crore into the wholly-owned subsidiary in one or more tranches.
This includes an earlier approved equity contribution of up to ₹4,900 crore.
The proposed equity infusion is subject to approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and other applicable approvals.
Expected launch
Commercial operation expected to begin in July 2032
The commercial operation of the BPCL project is expected to begin in July 2032.
The company currently has an installed refining capacity of 35.3 MMTPA with a capacity utilization of 116.6% in FY26.
Once completed, this new facility will add nine MMTPA crude processing capacity and include a 1.5 MMTPA mixed-feed ethylene cracker to BPCL's operations.
Market impact
Project to be financed through combination of equity and debt
The integrated refinery-petrochemical configuration is expected to address BPCL's widening deficit in key transportation fuels and India's growing petrochemical supply gap.
It is also expected to strengthen product availability, reduce import dependence on key polymers, improve value realization through refinery-petrochemical integration and diversify earnings.
The project will be financed through a combination of equity and debt with financing arrangements through lenders currently under finalization.