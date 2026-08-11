Brad Lightcap leaves OpenAI to launch own venture amid IPO
Business
Brad Lightcap, who has been a key leader at OpenAI since 2018, just announced he is leaving to launch his own venture.
He recently shifted from chief operating officer to leading special projects and says he is now focused on "the next horizon" and what challenges AI will face next.
His exit comes as OpenAI is gearing up to go public, amid growing AI demand.
Fidji Simo steps back at OpenAI
Lightcap is not the only one making moves. This year, Fidji Simo (who headed AGI Deployment) also stepped back due to health reasons.
With these changes happening during a big growth phase, and OpenAI is gearing up to go public amid growing AI demand, all eyes are on how the company handles its next chapter in the competitive AI world.