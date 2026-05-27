Brainbees Solutions shares fall to ₹222 after Q4 results
Business
FirstCry's parent, Brainbees Solutions, just saw its shares drop to ₹222, more than 50% below their issue price of ₹465 and down 23% this year.
The slide comes after the company posted fourth-quarter results: revenue grew 12% to ₹2,162.6 crore, but losses hit ₹48.2 crore for the quarter.
Brainbees Solutions mixed performance, Globalbees improves
Brainbees's main India segment brought in more revenue (up 11.4%), but profits (EBIT) actually fell by nearly 13%, with margins shrinking too.
The international business also grew sales and trimmed its losses a bit.
On a brighter note, their Globalbees vertical stood out: EBIT jumped from ₹2.9 crore to ₹26.4 crore and margins improved from 0.7% to 5.7%.
So, while some parts are struggling, others are picking up steam.