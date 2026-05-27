Brainbees Solutions shares fall to ₹222 after Q4 results

Brainbees Solutions mixed performance, Globalbees improves

Brainbees's main India segment brought in more revenue (up 11.4%), but profits (EBIT) actually fell by nearly 13%, with margins shrinking too.

The international business also grew sales and trimmed its losses a bit.

On a brighter note, their Globalbees vertical stood out: EBIT jumped from ₹2.9 crore to ₹26.4 crore and margins improved from 0.7% to 5.7%.

So, while some parts are struggling, others are picking up steam.