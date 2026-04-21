Brands adopt AEO and GEO alongside SEO for ChatGPT, Gemini
Brands aren't just worried about Google anymore: they want to show up in artificial intelligence (AI) platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini, too.
Instead of replacing classic search engine optimization (SEO), companies are now working on getting noticed through Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) alongside SEO, since these AI searches tend to bring in more loyal customers.
Brands shift budgets toward AI
To get picked up by AI, brands are mixing in social media, digital PR, and even Reddit into their strategies while focusing on credible content.
It's pricier to appear in these AI results than on Google, but many companies (especially in consumer electronics, laptops, premium apparel, and business-to-business (B2B) software) are shifting budgets anyway.
The move really shows how much AI is changing the way brands connect with people online.