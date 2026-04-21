Brands adopt AEO and GEO alongside SEO for ChatGPT, Gemini

Brands shift budgets toward AI

To get picked up by AI, brands are mixing in social media, digital PR, and even Reddit into their strategies while focusing on credible content.

It's pricier to appear in these AI results than on Google, but many companies (especially in consumer electronics, laptops, premium apparel, and business-to-business (B2B) software) are shifting budgets anyway.

The move really shows how much AI is changing the way brands connect with people online.