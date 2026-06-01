Brendan Lynch leads US trade team to Delhi for talks
Business
A US trade team, led by Brendan Lynch, is set to land in Delhi to hash out a new trade deal with India.
The talks run for four days and build on April's meetings in the US
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal sounds optimistic but says India will stand firm on protecting its agriculture and dairy industries.
India agrees limited tariff cuts
Both sides are working toward a bilateral trade agreement, with India agreeing to lower tariffs on some US goods but holding back on more sensitive sectors.
The negotiations also aim to repair relations strained during the Trump era, as leaders try to settle old disputes and boost investment between the two countries.