Brent $94.98, WTI $86.78 slip as Middle East exports rise
Oil prices took a dip this week, with Brent crude slipping to $94.98 per barrel and WTI down to $86.78.
The drop comes as more oil is flowing out of the Middle East and the US is making it easier to move fuel around at home.
IEA predicts 1.7m bpd Q4 surplus
The International Energy Agency says we're heading for an oil surplus in the fourth quarter this year, expecting supply to beat demand by about 1.7 million barrels a day.
This is mostly thanks to higher exports from the Middle East and US moves like letting foreign ships help transport oil between American ports.
Still, experts warn that tensions in key regions like the Strait of Hormuz could shake things up if trouble flares up.