Brent crude below $90 after President Trump questions Iran action
Business
Brent crude oil prices just slipped below $90 a barrel, the lowest since August, after President Trump suggested that more military action against Iran might not be needed.
The news sent Brent crude down as much as 3.1% on Tuesday after sliding almost 6% the day before, with traders feeling a bit more optimistic about things calming down.
US gasoline dips under $4
US gasoline prices have also dropped, now sitting under $4 a gallon, which could help ease inflation worries.
Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress are thinking about using the upcoming government shutdown deadline to push for progress on resolving the conflict.
Even though tensions remain and talks are ongoing, leaders seem focused on dialing things back and finding a solution.