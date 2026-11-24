Brent crude falls below $90
What's the story
Oil prices have continued their downward trend, with Brent crude trading at around $89 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at about $80. The decline comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran to resolve the West Asia conflict. However, recent Houthi attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure have raised concerns over regional oil supply security.
Diplomatic developments
US and Iran yet to bridge significant differences
US Vice President JD Vance recently met Qatar's Prime Minister to discuss negotiations with Iran.
Qatar has been mediating the conflict resolution efforts for nearly nine months now.
However, the prospects of a negotiated settlement remain uncertain as Washington and Tehran have yet to bridge significant differences on issues such as a US naval blockade of Iranian ports, sanctions relief, and nuclear program concessions.
Security concerns
Houthi attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure raise concerns
The recent Houthi claims of attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure have further complicated the situation.
The Iran-aligned Houthis claimed they targeted Saudi Arabia's Rabigh oil refinery, a major integrated refining and petrochemical complex.
This incident has raised alarms over the security of regional oil supplies, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already volatile market.
Future forecasts
Goldman Sachs raises Brent and WTI price targets
Despite the recent dip in crude prices, Goldman Sachs remains bullish on future trends.
The bank has raised its December Brent forecast to $105 per barrel from $90 earlier, and WTI price target to $94 from $81.
Under a more bullish scenario, if Gulf oil production stays significantly below its 2025 average, Brent could hit $140 a barrel by 2027.