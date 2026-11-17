Brent crude falls below $92
What's the story
Oil prices have dipped below $92 per barrel, driven by expectations of a supply surplus. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that the global oil market will see a surplus in Q4 of this year. This is mainly due to the faster recovery of Middle East exports than the global demand for oil, despite ongoing attacks on shipping routes.
Market predictions
Goldman Sachs sees continued oversupply amid geopolitical risks
Goldman Sachs also predicts a continued oversupply in the global oil market until 2027, despite persistent geopolitical risks.
The forecast comes as production and shipments from the Middle East return to near pre-war levels, easing concerns over tight supply.
Brent crude futures were down by 64 cents or 0.7% at $91.8 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell by 55 cents or 0.6% to $85.17 per barrel on Tuesday.
Supply outlook
IEA revises oil supply forecast for Q4
The IEA now expects an average oil supply of around 105 million barrels per day in Q4, which is 1.7 million bpd higher than the projected demand.
This is a major shift from its earlier prediction of a supply deficit for the fourth quarter.
Tim Waterer, chief analyst at KCM Trade, told Reuters that "for the first time since the US-Iran conflict began, traders are actively contemplating the possibility of excess supply rather than persistent tightness."
Risk assessment
Geopolitical risk premium takes back seat in oil market
Despite the easing oil prices from earlier highs, attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping in the Gulf continue to create uncertainty.
Waterer said, "the geopolitical risk premium from the US-Iran conflict has not disappeared, but it is clearly taking a back seat for now."
Meanwhile, OPEC held an online meeting on Monday to review members' maximum sustainable production capacity, a key exercise that will help determine future output quotas.
Price prediction
Goldman Sachs forecasts Brent crude to average $88 next year
Goldman Sachs expects a "sizeable surplus" in the global oil market next year, which will likely push prices down.
The brokerage predicts Brent crude futures will average $88 a barrel next year before easing to $78 by the end of 2027.
This projection indicates increasing downward pressure on oil prices as supply exceeds demand, despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.