Goldman Sachs also predicts a continued oversupply in the global oil market until 2027, despite persistent geopolitical risks.

The forecast comes as production and shipments from the Middle East return to near pre-war levels, easing concerns over tight supply.

Brent crude futures were down by 64 cents or 0.7% at $91.8 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell by 55 cents or 0.6% to $85.17 per barrel on Tuesday.