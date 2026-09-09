Brent crude hits $100 per barrel as US-Iran tensions escalate
What's the story
Brent crude oil prices have surged to $100 a barrel for the first time since July 24. The spike comes as fears of supply disruptions from the Middle East region grow amid escalating attacks. The global crude benchmark has risen over 60% this year, reflecting the ongoing volatility in global oil markets due to geopolitical tensions.
Geopolitical impact
US-Iran conflict escalates, impacting oil prices
The US military recently destroyed five Iranian tankers carrying crude oil after they allegedly attempted to strike a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles.
In retaliation, Iran launched missiles at Jordan and threatened vessels in the Persian Gulf.
This escalation has further fueled fears of potential disruptions in oil supplies from the region, contributing to the rise in Brent crude prices.
Economic implications
Potential impact on Federal Reserve rate hikes
The renewed attacks on energy infrastructure in the US-Iran conflict could keep oil prices high and complicate inflation and interest rate forecasts.
"Bullish momentum is building in crude markets as Brent crude approaches the psychologically important $100-per-barrel mark," said Priyanka Sachdeva, head of market insights at Phillip Nova.
Investors will be closely monitoring these developments for their potential impact on future Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Supply fears
Concerns over prolonged disruption to oil supplies
Iran's attacks on Saudi energy facilities and the destruction of five Iranian tankers have raised concerns over a potential prolonged disruption to oil supplies.
OCBC analysts noted that these developments could keep oil prices elevated, further complicating inflation and interest rate forecasts.