Brent crude hits $98.89 amid US and Iran tensions Business Apr 21, 2026

Oil prices shot up on Tuesday after things got tense between the US and Iran, with a cease-fire deadline just around the corner.

Brent crude hit $98.89 a barrel (up over 5%), and US oil wasn't far behind.

The spike comes as everyone's watching to see if Iran will even show up for peace talks in Pakistan.