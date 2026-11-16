Brent crude holds at $96.29 amid West Asia tensions
Oil prices are holding firm, with Brent crude sitting at $96.29 a barrel after a tense week in West Asia.
Iran's drone strike on a US base in Bahrain and reports of mines hitting ships have everyone on edge about possible supply disruptions, but so far, prices remain stable.
IEA says supply exceeds demand
Iran's recent attack has sparked fresh worries about oil supplies getting caught up in conflict.
Interestingly, the International Energy Agency pointed out that oil supply is actually higher than demand right now, a rare situation.
Meanwhile, there's talk that Iran might consider peace if the US agrees to certain conditions, so analysts are keeping a close eye on what comes next for global markets.