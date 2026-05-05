Brent crude nears $114 amid U.S.-Iran tensions, shipping threats

Hormuz shipping disruptions spur inflation fears

The Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil, is almost impassable right now.

The US military has had to defend ships from Iranian attacks, while Iran is blocking transit and the US is restricting shipments tied to Tehran.

Iran's foreign minister says talks were "making progress." but warns that pushing for a military solution could backfire.

All this drama is making people worry about inflation again, with interest rates climbing as well.