Brent crude rises to $92.51 as U.S.-Iran clashes escalate Business Jun 10, 2026

Brent crude prices rose to $92.51 per barrel, thanks to fresh clashes between the US and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy.

After US strikes hit southern Iran, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, struck back with a drone attack on the US Navy in Bahrain, making things even more tense.