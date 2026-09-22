Brent tops $101 as markets eye U.S.-Iran talks at U.N.
Business
Oil prices bounced back on Tuesday, with Brent crude topping $101 after days of falling.
The market's attention was on possible U.S.-Iran negotiations at the U.N. over in India, oil futures also edged up to ₹8,915.
Saudi Aramco warns of tight supplies
Even with prices rising, there is still a lot of anxiety after last week's drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline.
Saudi Aramco has warned European buyers that oil supplies might get tight and is now shipping more through the Strait of Hormuz to keep things moving.
Meanwhile, Iran is setting its own terms for any talks with the US so expect more twists ahead for anyone watching oil markets.