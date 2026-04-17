Brewdog collapse leaves almost 500 firms owed £20 million
Business
Brewdog, once a big name in craft beer, just collapsed, leaving almost 500 firms are owed £20 million in unpaid bills.
Everyone from West Ham United to small local shops is affected.
In March 2026, Brewdog was sold to US company Tilray for just £33 million, despite owing over £500 million.
Brewdog Equity for Punks wiped out
It's not just businesses feeling the fallout: about 200,000 people who bought into Brewdog's "Equity for Punks" shares have seen their investments wiped out.
After taking over, Tilray laid off 440 staff and shut down most Brewdog bars.
They say they want to revive the brand worldwide, but for now, creditors and investors are left picking up the pieces.