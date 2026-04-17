Brewdog collapse leaves almost 500 firms owed £20 million

Brewdog Equity for Punks wiped out

It's not just businesses feeling the fallout: about 200,000 people who bought into Brewdog's "Equity for Punks" shares have seen their investments wiped out.

After taking over, Tilray laid off 440 staff and shut down most Brewdog bars.

They say they want to revive the brand worldwide, but for now, creditors and investors are left picking up the pieces.