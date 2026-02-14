BrewDog, the UK's biggest craft beer brand, is up for sale

The company reported a £37m loss on turnover of £357m in 2025. Still, its value has dropped sharply since TSG Consumer Partners invested at a $1 billion valuation back in 2017. Co-founder James Watt might try to buy back shares after taking about £110 million from that deal.

BrewDog's retail investors could be hit hard

This sale could hit BrewDog's roughly 220,000 retail investors hard—most put in about £400 each hoping for big returns if the company went public.

For them to break even now, any buyer would need to pay more than three times annual sales, which looks unlikely right now.

Many crowdfunders are staring at near-total losses despite their early optimism.