BrewDog, the UK's biggest craft beer brand, is up for sale
BrewDog, the Scottish craft beer favorite, is reportedly up for sale—a move that could see its four breweries sold separately while it trades from 72 bars around the world.
The company brought in AlixPartners to guide the process.
Even though BrewDog grew its UK market share to 4%, it's faced money troubles and scrapped plans for a £2 billion IPO.
BrewDog's financial turnaround and valuation drop
The company reported a £37m loss on turnover of £357m in 2025.
Still, its value has dropped sharply since TSG Consumer Partners invested at a $1 billion valuation back in 2017.
Co-founder James Watt might try to buy back shares after taking about £110 million from that deal.
BrewDog's retail investors could be hit hard
This sale could hit BrewDog's roughly 220,000 retail investors hard—most put in about £400 each hoping for big returns if the company went public.
For them to break even now, any buyer would need to pay more than three times annual sales, which looks unlikely right now.
Many crowdfunders are staring at near-total losses despite their early optimism.