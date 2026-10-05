Bridgewater Associates proposes 'token tax' to raise $600B by 2030
Business
Bridgewater Associates, a big investment firm, is urging lawmakers to act fast on the impact of AI.
Their idea? A "token tax" on AI use that could raise $600 billion by 2030.
That money would buy shares in AI companies and give regular people a stake, so the benefits of AI aren't just for big corporations.
Bridgewater backs public AI ownership, oversight
Unlike universal basic income plans pushed by some tech leaders, Bridgewater's approach focuses on giving the public direct ownership in AI companies instead of recurring cash payouts.
They're also calling for stronger government oversight to keep powerful AI labs safe.