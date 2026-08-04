Bridgewater's Ray Dalio warns AI stock surge echoes historic bubbles

Dalio isn't alone. Investor Jeremy Grantham also called this "the biggest investment bubble in American history."

Both worry that AI hype is pushing company values way beyond reality.

A lot of AI-focused firms are raising big money and going public; for example, SpaceX had a record IPO in June but has since lost over $500 billion in value and is now trading at less than half its peak.

Even Goldman Sachs says tech stocks might be getting ahead of themselves.