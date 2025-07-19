Brigade's hotel arm to raise ₹760cr via IPO on July 24
Brigade Hotel Ventures (BHVL), part of Brigade Enterprises, is launching its IPO on July 24 and plans to raise ₹759.6 crore by issuing fresh shares.
Before this, BHVL secured ₹126 crore in a pre-IPO round by selling shares at ₹90 each to 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management.
How BHVL will use the IPO proceeds?
Most of the IPO funds—₹481 crore—are set aside for paying off debt, while ₹107.5 crore will go toward buying land from their parent company.
The rest will fuel new acquisitions and help BHVL expand its footprint.
BHVL owns 9 hotels across India
BHVL runs nine hotels with over 1,600 rooms across cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and GIFT City.
Their properties are managed by big names like Marriott and Accor.
With this lineup, BHVL stands out as one of South India's largest private hotel owners.