Priyanka Chopra says Bollywood is 'extremely closed off' to outsiders

At a recent event, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about her desire to support filmmakers and writers who may not have access to big-budget films. She also revealed that her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures (PPP), was established in 2015 as a response to her struggles as an outsider in the Bollywood industry. Here's what she said.

Career path This is how she broke into Bollywood Chopra Jonas shared that her journey in Bollywood began after winning the Miss World pageant in 2000. She started working in Indian movies, particularly Hindi and Tamil films, in 2002. However, she found the industry "extremely closed off" to outsiders. "There are generational actors, directors, and producers... it wasn't the easiest [to get cast]. But somehow I broke through," she recalled.

Persistence Why the production house? The actor said, "I was ambitious. I didn't like failing, so I was persistent and kept at it. I made it somehow." "And when I did, Purple Pebble Pictures was my way of creating that space that I never had. I wanted to work and provide the industry with filmmakers who, maybe, didn't have access or writers who wouldn't get a big-budget movie."

Global reach Vision for her production house Chopra Jonas further elaborated on her vision for PPP, stating, "I wanted to be the shoulder for entertainers around the world to be able to get the limelight that they want." "I've been very proud of the films that we've been associated with and produced over time. They've been wonderfully received, and we have given them the limelight that they deserved."