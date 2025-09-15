TIFF 2024: 'Vimukt' wins NETPAC Award, 'Homebound' gets special mention
Vimukt, an Indian film by Jitank Singh Gurjar, just picked up the NETPAC Award at TIFF 2024.
The jury was moved by its blend of realism and poetic storytelling, highlighting themes of "tolerance, desperation and faith."
The cast's performances also earned special praise.
'Vimukt': Story of an elderly couple
Vimukt follows an elderly couple in rural Madhya Pradesh caring for their cognitively challenged adult son, touching on social exclusion and hope.
Their story centers around the Maha Kumbh Mela pilgrimage and shines a light on caregiving struggles and dignity.
Other notable awards at TIFF
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound was second runner-up for the International People's Choice Award.
Chloe Zhao's Hamnet took the top prize, while The Road Between Us won best documentary after sparking protests with its take on recent world events.