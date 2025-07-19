Next Article
EPFO makes death benefit coverage easier under EDLI scheme
Big update from the Ministry of Labour and Employment: EPFO has made it easier for families to get insurance money under the EDLI scheme.
Now, even if an employee's Provident Fund balance is below ₹50,000, their family will still receive at least that amount as a death benefit.
These changes were approved in July 2025.
Key changes under the EDLI scheme
If you've ever switched jobs or had short breaks between gigs, good news—breaks up to 60 days now count as continuous service.
Plus, if someone passes away within six months of their last PF contribution while still on payroll, their family is covered too.
This move aims to make financial support more accessible for families when they need it most.
