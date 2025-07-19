Next Article
Jio, Allianz to start reinsurance venture in India
Jio Financial Services and Allianz Group are teaming up to launch a new reinsurance venture in India.
It's a 50:50 partnership, blending Jio's local know-how with Allianz's global insurance experience.
The company will kick off once it gets the green light from regulators.
JV aims to make insurance more accessible
By combining their strengths, the joint venture wants to help insurers manage risks better—think smarter pricing and improved coverage options.
Allianz brings over 25 years of experience in India, and together with Jio, they're aiming to make insurance more accessible for everyone by 2047.