US stocks sink as Trump pushes for higher tariffs
The Dow Jones dropped 238 points (0.54%) on Friday, with investors rattled by President Trump's push to raise import tariffs from 15% to 20%.
The move has sparked fresh concerns about trade fights with Europe, which could mess with global supply chains and company profits.
If you're watching your investments or just curious about the economy, these tariff hikes—and the uncertainty around them—can shake up not just Wall Street but everyday prices and job prospects.
The new tariffs are set unless a deal is made, leaving markets nervous about what's next.
Trump criticizes Fed over rates
Trump also took aim at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates, saying higher borrowing costs are hurting housing affordability.
Tensions over a $2.5 billion Fed building renovation haven't helped either.
All this drama has made investors even more cautious lately.