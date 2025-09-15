ITR filing: Has the deadline extended to September 30?

The Income Tax Department has clarified that the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for FY 2024-25 remains September 15, 2025. This comes after a notice circulated online, claiming an extension to September 30, 2025. It referred to a press release from the Ministry of Finance. The Income Tax Department termed this information as fake news and urged taxpayers to rely only on official updates from @IncomeTaxIndia.

Official guidance Fake news in circulation regarding ITR filing deadline Responding to the news, the Income Tax Department said, "Fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on July 31, 2025, and extended to September 15, 2025) has been further extended to September 30, 2025." It also highlighted its helpdesk services available round-the-clock for taxpayer assistance with ITR filing and related services.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official post A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025.



✅ The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025.



Taxpayers are advised to rely only on official… pic.twitter.com/F7fPEOAztZ — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 14, 2025

Information Late fee applicable if ITR not filed today If taxpayers fail to file their ITR by the deadline, a late fee of up to ₹5,000 will be applicable. A belated ITR can be filed until December 31, 2025, with a penalty of ₹5,000. However, missing this second deadline could lead to legal consequences.