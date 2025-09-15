ITR filing: Has the deadline extended to September 30?
What's the story
The Income Tax Department has clarified that the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for FY 2024-25 remains September 15, 2025. This comes after a notice circulated online, claiming an extension to September 30, 2025. It referred to a press release from the Ministry of Finance. The Income Tax Department termed this information as fake news and urged taxpayers to rely only on official updates from @IncomeTaxIndia.
Official guidance
Fake news in circulation regarding ITR filing deadline
Responding to the news, the Income Tax Department said, "Fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on July 31, 2025, and extended to September 15, 2025) has been further extended to September 30, 2025." It also highlighted its helpdesk services available round-the-clock for taxpayer assistance with ITR filing and related services.
Information
Late fee applicable if ITR not filed today
If taxpayers fail to file their ITR by the deadline, a late fee of up to ₹5,000 will be applicable. A belated ITR can be filed until December 31, 2025, with a penalty of ₹5,000. However, missing this second deadline could lead to legal consequences.
Filing requirements
Why is timely ITR filing important?
An ITR is a form to declare income and taxes. It is mandatory for individuals whose income exceeds the basic exemption limit or those who want to claim refunds for excess TDS deducted. The consequences of not filing ITR on time include a late filing fee under Section 234F, interest on tax due under Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C, loss of carry-forward benefits (except unabsorbed depreciation and house property loss), delayed refunds, and increased scrutiny from the Income Tax Department.