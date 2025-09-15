Asian Paints's stock drops 1.5% amid ongoing market turbulence

Asian Paints's financial performance in numbers

For the quarter ending June 2025, Asian Paints saw sales dip slightly to ₹8,938 crore (down from ₹8,969 crore last year), and net profit fell to ₹1,080 crore from ₹1,150 crore.

Looking at the full financial year ending March 2025, sales dropped to ₹33,905 crore (from ₹35,494 crore last year), while annual net profit took a sharper fall—₹3,569 crore compared to last year's ₹5,424 crore.

Understandably, investors are wondering what these numbers mean for the company's future stability.