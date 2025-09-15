Asian Paints's stock drops 1.5% amid ongoing market turbulence
Asian Paints's stock slipped 1.5% to ₹2,508.20 on Monday, landing it among the top losers on the Nifty 50.
This drop is part of a bigger wave hitting other big names like Dr Reddy's Labs, Titan, Infosys, and Shriram Finance.
With all this market turbulence, investors are paying extra attention to how Asian Paints is holding up.
Asian Paints's financial performance in numbers
For the quarter ending June 2025, Asian Paints saw sales dip slightly to ₹8,938 crore (down from ₹8,969 crore last year), and net profit fell to ₹1,080 crore from ₹1,150 crore.
Looking at the full financial year ending March 2025, sales dropped to ₹33,905 crore (from ₹35,494 crore last year), while annual net profit took a sharper fall—₹3,569 crore compared to last year's ₹5,424 crore.
Understandably, investors are wondering what these numbers mean for the company's future stability.