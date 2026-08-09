Britannia, Dabur, HUL plan September price hikes amid rising costs
Big names in everyday products (think Britannia, Dabur, and HUL) are planning to bump up prices this September.
Why? Costs for things like sugar, palm oil, and crude oil keep climbing thanks to global tensions and inflation.
Even after the FMCG sector raised prices by an average of 2% to 5% in the June quarter, these companies say more hikes are needed to keep up.
Britannia shrinkflation, rivals expect steady demand
Britannia is going for "shrinkflation," making ₹5 and ₹10 packs a bit smaller while upping prices by around 1.5% to 2%.
GCPL expects another price jump but is watching oil costs closely before deciding how much.
Dabur is picking which products get pricier while tightening costs elsewhere, and HUL says shoppers can expect another round of sequential inflation of 2% to 5% compared with April-June 2026.
Despite all this, companies seem confident that demand will hold strong as people continue buying their favorite brands.