Britannia Industries September quarter profit rises 10.8% to ₹726cr
Business
Britannia Industries just posted a net profit of ₹726 crore for the September quarter, up 10.8% from last year.
The company's total income also rose by 15.9% to ₹5,671 crore, driven by a solid 13% boost in sales volumes and stronger demand for its products.
Expenses jump 17.1% at Britannia
Even with higher profits, Britannia faced a 17.1% jump in overall expenses and a sharp increase in raw material costs.
chief executive and managing director Rakshit Hargave says the team is staying alert to inflation and doubling down on new products and cost efficiency to keep growing.
For April-September, profits were up 12.3%, reflecting steady gains across different markets.