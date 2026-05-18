This little-known $2 trillion company is bigger than Tesla, Meta

While Tesla , Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway hog the limelight, a little-known tech giant has quietly made its way to the top of America's most valuable companies. Broadcom Inc., a global leader in semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, has just become the sixth-largest listed company in the US . The company's market valuation hit $2.01 trillion on Friday, after its shares closed at $425.19 each.

Market dominance Broadcom's stock has been on a tear Broadcom has overtaken Tesla, valued at $1.59 trillion, Meta Platforms at $1.56 trillion, retail giant Walmart at $1.05 trillion, and Berkshire Hathaway at $1.04 trillion in market capitalisation. The chipmaker is now the world's sixth-most valuable listed company. NVIDIA remains the world's most valuable company with a market capitalisation of $5.48 trillion, followed by Alphabet at $4.79 trillion, Apple at $4.41 trillion, Microsoft at $3.13 trillion, and Amazon at $2.84 trillion.

Stock surge Company's shares gained nearly 85% in past year Broadcom's stock has been on a tear, largely driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The company's shares have gained over 28% in the last six months and nearly 85% in the past year. Over a five-year period, Broadcom's share price has skyrocketed by an incredible 875%. This stellar performance is a testament to Broadcom's strategic positioning in the semiconductor industry amid growing demand for AI technologies.

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Business overview What does Broadcom do? Broadcom is a global technology leader that develops semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions designed to support complex, mission-critical operations for enterprises worldwide. The company's semiconductor business serves networking connectivity, wireless communications, servers and storage systems, broadband, and industrial markets. On the other hand, its infrastructure software portfolio caters to private cloud, mainframe software, cybersecurity, enterprise software, and Fibre Channel storage area network management sectors.

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