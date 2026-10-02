Broadcom seeks $60B financing to support Anthropic, other AI firms
What's the story
Broadcom Inc. is reportedly seeking $60 billion in new financing for artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The money will be used to support Anthropic PBC and other companies, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The financing plan has been in the works for weeks and is closely monitored by experts on Wall Street and Silicon Valley.
Financing details
Debt package to be divided among banks
The massive debt package is expected to be divided among banks, with syndication letters for a $42 billion Class A senior-secured tranche.
Blackstone Inc. is at the helm of an $18 billion tranche of Class B junior debt, contributing $9 billion from various funds and planning to syndicate the remaining amount.
Investor confidence
Deal could challenge NVIDIA Corp.
The financing deal comes at a time when there is public resistance against data-center construction.
Broadcom's plan to sell more chips and other data-center equipment could challenge NVIDIA Corp., while AI companies such as Anthropic are in dire need of computing capacity.
The potential deal will give firms like Anthropic access to chips and other essential AI infrastructure.
Market trends
Hundreds of billions raised for AI infrastructure
The latest financing deal adds to the hundreds of billions of dollars already raised for building AI infrastructure.
While much of it has gone into data centers, deals funding chips and servers have also increased.
In August, NVIDIA announced a partnership with six major financial institutions including Blackstone, to raise over $500 billion for AI.