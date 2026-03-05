Broadcom's stock jumps 6% on $100 billion chip sales forecast

Broadcom is making waves in the AI chip market

Broadcom is stepping up its game against NVIDIA by building custom AI chips, and big names like OpenAI and Anthropic are already on board.

They've also developed a TPU for Google and announced a $10 billion share buyback, which gave their stock another boost.

Even though shares are down 8% this year overall, these moves have investors paying attention—and could help Broadcom stay ahead in the chip race.