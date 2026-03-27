Brokers build in-house algorithms as SEBI's new rules approach
Big changes are coming to India's trading scene: SEBI is rolling out fresh algorithmic trading rules from April 1, 2026.
To keep up, brokers are building their own in-house algorithms and shifting gears as the derivatives market slows down.
The new guidelines also open doors for retail investors to try out their own API-based trading tools, making things more hands-on for everyone.
Moving away from 3rd-party platforms
With heavy competition and old exchange incentives now gone, brokers like Kotak Securities, Motilal Oswal, and HDFC Securities are betting big on their own tech instead of just competing on price.
The new approach is all about better risk management, transparency, and building trust, moving away from third-party platforms so clients can feel more confident about where (and how) they trade.