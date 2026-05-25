Brookfield backed Altius Telecom plans ₹6,000cr IPO to reduce debt

Altius runs over 257,000 telecom sites

Launched in 2019 after buying Reliance Jio's towers, Altius now runs over 257,000 telecom sites across India. In 2024, Altius acquired over 76,000 telecom towers from American Tower Corporation.

With a solid 39% market share (just behind Indus Towers), Altius has seen its revenue soar from ₹3,600 crore in FY21 to ₹9,800 crore in FY25.

This growth shows just how much demand there is for better connectivity, and why this IPO is catching so much attention.