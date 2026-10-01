BSE and NSE closed Friday October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti
Business
Heads up if you trade or invest: the BSE and NSE are taking a break on Friday, October 2, for Gandhi Jayanti.
This means all trading (stocks, derivatives, currency, and commodities) is paused until markets reopen on Monday, October 5, 2026.
Markets closed October 20 for Dussehra
October has another day off on Tuesday, October 20, for Dussehra: no trading then either.
Plus, there are the usual weekend breaks.
Looking ahead: mark your calendar for Diwali (November 10), Prakash Gurpurb (November 24), and Christmas (December 25), when markets will also be closed.