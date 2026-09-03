BSE and NSE open on Krishna Janmashtami as usual today
Business
If you're into stocks or just curious, here's a heads-up: the BSE and NSE will stay open as usual on Thursday, September 3, 2026, even though it's Krishna Janmashtami.
The festival isn't marked as a trading holiday this year, so all segments, including MCX commodities, are running like any other day.
Ganesh Chaturthi market holiday Sept 14
The next market holiday is Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, September 14.
After that, you can expect holidays for Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Dussehra (October 20), < em>Diwali-Balipratipada (November 10), Prakash Gurpurb (November 24), and Christmas.
For the rest of September though, it's full trading ahead, just the regular weekends off.