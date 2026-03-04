BSE gets SEBI nod for derivatives on Sensex Next 30
BSE just got the green light from SEBI to launch futures and options on its Sensex Next 30 Index—think of it as a way to trade on the next set of big companies after the main Sensex stars.
These contracts will settle every month, giving investors more ways to play in the market beyond the usual top-30 stocks.
Good news for investors seeking more options
If you're looking for more variety in your investment options, this is good news.
The move reflects growing interest in mid-to-large cap stocks, especially with new index funds and ETFs popping up lately.
Plus, BSE's strong financial performance and rising listings show that there's real momentum behind these new products.
BSE's move to stay ahead in the game
There have been filings and launches of new index funds and ETFs recently (in early 2026), so expanding into fresh derivatives makes sense for BSE.
With fundraising and a surge in SME listings this year, BSE is clearly aiming to stay competitive as India's markets keep evolving.