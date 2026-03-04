BSE gets SEBI nod for derivatives on Sensex Next 30 Business Mar 04, 2026

BSE just got the green light from SEBI to launch futures and options on its Sensex Next 30 Index—think of it as a way to trade on the next set of big companies after the main Sensex stars.

These contracts will settle every month, giving investors more ways to play in the market beyond the usual top-30 stocks.