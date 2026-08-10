BSE launches REITs Index: What investors need to know

The BSE REITs Index serves as a benchmark for the performance of listed REITs in India.

This is especially useful for investors who want to invest in income-generating real estate assets like office and commercial properties through listed units instead of directly buying physical property.

The index currently includes six listed REITs, with Embassy Office Parks REIT having the highest weight at 32.18%, followed by Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (23.44%) and Nexus Select Trust (21.2%).