BSE-listed companies push market cap past $5tn in April rally
Business
BSE-listed companies have bounced back, crossing the $5 trillion market cap mark, a level last seen on February 27.
After dipping to $4.37 trillion in March, a strong April rally lifted Sensex and Nifty by about 6.5%.
Even more impressive, mid-cap and small-cap indices jumped nearly 10% and 13%, showing broad recovery and renewed investor confidence.
Sensex Nifty still below prewar peaks
Despite the comeback, Sensex and Nifty are still below their prewar peaks by around 3,900 and 1,100 points.
Broader indices briefly touched those highs as global outlooks improved, helped by positive signals from leaders like US President Trump.
Foreign investors are slowly returning but remain net sellers since the U.S.-Iran-Israel conflict began.