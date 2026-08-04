BSE posts ₹873cr June quarter profit, revenue ₹1,566cr up 63%
Business
BSE, India's oldest stock exchange, just posted a 62% jump in net profit for the June quarter: ₹873 crore compared to ₹538 crore last year.
Revenue also climbed 63% to ₹1,566 crore, showing how much busier the markets have been lately.
BSE turnover ₹9,955cr and charges ₹1,328cr
Transaction charges nearly doubled to ₹1,328 crore, and average daily turnover rose to ₹9,955 crore.
The BSE Star MF platform saw its revenue jump 20%, reflecting more people using it for mutual fund investing.
Meanwhile, BSE is set to boost its stake in India International Bullion Holding IFSC from 3.33% to 20%.