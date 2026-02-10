BSE rallies 6%, hits 52-week high after strong Q3 results

BSE Ltd 's share price has witnessed a massive jump of 6%, hitting a new 52-week high of ₹3,178.4 per share today. The surge comes after the company announced its strong Q3 results for FY26 on Monday. Over the last five years, India's oldest stock exchange has given multibagger returns of over 4,674%.

Financial performance BSE's net profit jumps 174% YoY in Q3 FY26 BSE has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹603 crore for Q3, marking a whopping 174% year-on-year (YoY) growth from ₹220 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue also saw a major jump, rising 62% YoY to ₹1,244 crore for the quarter. This increase was mainly driven by higher transaction charges which increased to ₹952 crore from ₹511 crore in the same period last year and ₹794 crore in September quarter.

Business performance Other key highlights from the exchange's performance BSE's equity derivatives business performed well in Q3 FY26, with average daily notional turnover in options rising to ₹210 lakh crore from ₹105 lakh crore in Q3 FY25 and ₹164 lakh crore in Q2 FY26. The exchange also reported an operating EBITDA of ₹732 crore, a massive jump from ₹235 crore last year and higher than ₹680 crore in the previous quarter.

