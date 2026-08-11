BSE replaces Wipro in Nifty 50: What changes for investors?

Wipro's removal from the Nifty 50 will also affect the Nifty Next 50 index.

This is because stocks in this index are selected from a reconstituted version of the Nifty 100.

The Nifty 100 index will see five stocks exit and an equal number enter. Indian Hotels, Lodha Developers, REC, Shree Cement and United Spirits will be excluded from the index.

They will be replaced by BSE, Hitachi Energy India, Polycab India, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, and Vodafone Idea.