BSE shares down nearly 5% today: Here we decode why

Jefferies highlighted that domestic proprietary traders, who contribute nearly half of the notional turnover, could pose a risk to BSE's revenue.

The firm also flagged potential headwinds from the STT hike, RBI's bank guarantee norms, and the Closing Auction Session (CAS).

Notably, BSE's options average daily turnover (ADTO) in August 2026 has dipped by 12% compared to July.