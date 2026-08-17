BSE shares down nearly 5% today: Here we decode why
What's the story
Shares of BSE Ltd fell by nearly 5% today, hitting a day's low of ₹3,296 on the NSE. This decline came after global investment firm Jefferies downgraded the stock to 'Hold' from 'Underperform' and slashed its target price from ₹3,520 to ₹2,940, a potential downside of 16%. The downgrade was prompted by concerns over proprietary trading activity risks and changes in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and RBI bank guarantee norms.
Revenue concerns
Risks to revenue from domestic proprietary trading
Jefferies highlighted that domestic proprietary traders, who contribute nearly half of the notional turnover, could pose a risk to BSE's revenue.
The firm also flagged potential headwinds from the STT hike, RBI's bank guarantee norms, and the Closing Auction Session (CAS).
Notably, BSE's options average daily turnover (ADTO) in August 2026 has dipped by 12% compared to July.
Market dynamics
Expiry-day market share on par with NSE
While the consensus expects Sensex to continue gaining market share, Jefferies observed that BSE's expiry-day market share is now on par with NSE.
The firm also noted a slowdown in market-share gains outside T-0/T-1 days.
Proprietary traders account for 50-60% of equity options notional turnover, with domestic prop traders likely contributing about half of this overall turnover.
Trading challenges
CAS leading to higher losses for domestic prop traders
A recent interaction with an F&O trader revealed that the CAS is leading to higher losses for domestic prop traders.
So far in August 2026, options ADTO for NSE and BSE has declined by 14% and 12%, respectively, compared to July.
In the second week of CAS versus the first week, options ADTO fell by 20-23% for both BSE and NSE.
Regulatory impact
Slower ADTO growth and higher clearing costs
Jefferies believes that while RBI's tightening of bank guarantee norms may not have an immediate impact, it could negatively affect premium turnover by up to 10% over the next year.
The firm has also cut its FY27-29 EPS estimates for BSE by 5-12%, citing expectations of slower ADTO growth and higher clearing costs.
Jefferies expects ADTO to recover in H2 FY27 versus Q2 FY27 as CAS-related issues are resolved.