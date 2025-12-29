BSE SmallCap index falls 11% in 2025, worst performer globally

India's BSE SmallCap index has emerged as one of the weakest global assets in 2025, underperforming equities, commodities, and cryptocurrencies . The index has fallen over 11% in dollar terms this year, its steepest decline in three years. This comes after a stellar performance with gains of over 47% in 2023 and another 26% in 2024.

Market dynamics Small-cap stocks' correction coincides with broader market trends The correction in small-cap stocks has come amid a weakening rupee, worries over India's trade talks with the US, and continued foreign fund outflows. These factors have triggered a sharp risk-off reaction in the broader market. A risk-off global environment and an active initial public offering pipeline have further diverted liquidity toward large-cap stocks and other asset classes.

Future outlook Small-cap stocks' underperformance likely to continue in 2026 Experts predict that the underperformance of India's small-cap stocks will continue into 2026. This is because these shares have failed to recover even as large-cap indices hit record highs. Nearly 90% of the BSE SmallCap index constituents are trading below their respective 52-week highs, with about 10% down between 50-90% from their peaks and a whopping 81% lower by between 10-50%.

Metal performance Precious metals outperform all asset classes globally in 2025 Precious metals have outperformed all asset classes globally in 2025, with silver surging by a whopping 142% and gold jumping by 72%. The rally has been fueled by rising geopolitical tensions and expectations of further rate cuts. Central bank purchases and steady inflows into exchange-traded funds have supported this trend. Total holdings in gold-backed ETFs have increased every month this year except May, according to World Gold Council data.