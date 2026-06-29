BSE takes over international market data licensing January 1, 2027
Business
Big update: Starting January 1, 2027, BSE will take charge of licensing its market data to international clients, something Deutsche Borse AG has managed for over a decade.
This move brings global operations back under BSE's direct control, ending a long-running partnership that began in 2013.
BSE and Deutsche Borse coordinate transition
BSE and Deutsche Borse AG are teaming up to make sure the switch is smooth, with no service hiccups for anyone already using BSE's data worldwide.
If you're in India, nothing changes: BSE keeps handling things at home just like before.
The goal: keep everything running steady while giving BSE more control over its own data.