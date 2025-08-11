Why BSNL has joined hands with Cisco, Qualcomm, Nokia, Ericsson

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Cisco Systems , Qualcomm Technologies, Ericsson India, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India. The partnerships are aimed at launching advanced skilling programs in 5G technology, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), networking, and other digital technologies. The training will be conducted at BSNL's apex institute - Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur.

Partnership details Ericsson's 5G Center of Excellence As part of the deal with Ericsson India, a 5G Center of Excellence will be established at BRBRAITT. The facility will offer hands-on training and online learning through the Ericsson Educate Program for over 2,000 students every year. While BSNL will offer classroom infrastructure, Ericsson will provide a global curriculum, trainers, and lab facilities.

Training initiatives Qualcomm's dedicated institute for advanced training Qualcomm Technologies will set up a dedicated institute for advanced 5G and AI training. The facility will cater to students, BSNL trainers, and government stakeholders with premium content, live sessions, internships, as well as sponsored training for the first 100 participants in the initial year. This initiative is aimed at enhancing digital skills among different groups.

Skill enhancement Cisco's Networking Academy program Cisco Systems will roll out its Networking Academy Program in partnership with BSNL. The initiative aims to bolster skills in networking, cybersecurity, as well as IT infrastructure. Cisco will offer free online curriculum and tools, while BSNL will coordinate the nationwide implementation across non-profit educational institutions. This collaboration is expected to greatly improve digital literacy among students.

Innovation hub Nokia's AI/ML lab and joint certification program Nokia Solutions and Networks India will set up another 5G Center of Excellence and AI/ML Lab at BRBRAITT. The facility will train 300 students annually in areas like 5G radio, core networks, and AI/ML applications. A joint certification program by Nokia and BRBRAITT, backed by the Telecom Sector Skill Council, is also in the pipeline to further enhance learning opportunities.