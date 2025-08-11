The move is in line with its plans to file a draft red herring prospectus

Insurtech platform Turtlemint becomes public company ahead of ₹2,000cr IPO

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:10 pm Aug 11, 202505:10 pm

What's the story

Insurtech platform Turtlemint has officially converted into a public limited company, a major milestone in its journey toward an initial public offering (IPO). The company's name has been changed from Turtlemint Fintech Solution Pvt Ltd to Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd after receiving approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The move is in line with its plans to file a draft red herring prospectus and raise up to ₹2,000 crore through the share sale.