RBI sold $5B this month to support Indian rupee

Currency performance

Rupee's depreciation and its implications

The Indian rupee has depreciated over 2% this year, making it one of Asia's worst-performing currencies. Last week, the currency fell to 87.89 per dollar, just shy of its all-time low. The depreciation could lead to inflation and further complicate India's already fragile economic recovery. The recent decline in value is primarily due to US President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on Indian goods as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil.