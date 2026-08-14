BSNL ₹1 plan offers unlimited calling, 1GB/daily data, 100 SMS
What's the story
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reintroduced its ₹1 prepaid plan for new customers across all telecom circles. The First Recharge Coupon (FRC) is available to users activating a new BSNL SIM card. However, existing customers are not eligible for this offer. The plan offers 24 days of service validity along with daily data, SMS, and unlimited voice calling.
Plan perks
Plan offers 24GB data and 2,400 SMS
The ₹1 plan comes with a service validity of 24 days, during which subscribers get 1GB of mobile data per day. This totals 24GB over the entire validity period.
The plan also offers unlimited voice calling and an SMS allowance of 100 messages per day. Over the course of 24 days, users can send up to 2,400 SMS as part of this offer.
Plan comparison
What is the difference between old and new plan?
The reintroduced ₹1 plan is different from its predecessor in terms of benefits.
The older version offered 30 days of validity and 2GB data per day, while the revived one provides 24 days of validity and 1GB data per day.
However, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day continue to be part of the package.
Cost-effective choice
Plan allows users to test BSNL's services
For those considering a BSNL connection, the ₹1 FRC is a cost-effective way to activate a new SIM and test the operator's services before opting for a long-term recharge.
The Freedom 2.0 offer, which started on August 12 and will continue until September 12, gives unlimited voice calls to any network across India, 1GB of data per day, and 100 SMS per day.