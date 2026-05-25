BSNL reports 19% revenue to ₹25,000cr and nearly ₹7,000cr EBITDA Business May 25, 2026

BSNL just had a solid comeback: its revenue grew by 19% in the past two years, going from ₹21,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore.

The company's EBITDA also shot up from just ₹50 crore to nearly ₹7,000 crore.

According to Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, this is thanks to smarter investments and better service upgrades.