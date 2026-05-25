BSNL reports 19% revenue to ₹25,000cr and nearly ₹7,000cr EBITDA
Business
BSNL just had a solid comeback: its revenue grew by 19% in the past two years, going from ₹21,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore.
The company's EBITDA also shot up from just ₹50 crore to nearly ₹7,000 crore.
According to Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, this is thanks to smarter investments and better service upgrades.
BSNL swaps 50,000 batteries, expands 4G
BSNL boosted its network reliability by swapping out 50,000 batteries and upgrading power plants and cables: tower uptime aimed for 95%.
The company rolled out homegrown 4G on 100,000 towers in a year, putting India among the top five countries with advanced native tech.
Plus, BSNL is making waves in rural areas with affordable ₹1 SIM cards through India Post and local awareness drives to help more people get connected.